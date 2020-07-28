Dennis Uy media unit says plans to deliver entertainment, other services

Handout photo

MANILA - Davao-based billionaire Dennis Uy’s media unit on Tuesday said it intends to invest in and partner with content creators to develop and distribute entertainment and other content.

DITO Communications Media Entertainment (DITO CME) said “it will plan to invest in and partner with creative organizations and thought leaders to develop and distribute entertainment, sports and educational programs for various platforms.”

The company, headed by former ABS-CBN chief digital officer Donald Lim, held its annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday where it laid out its plans

“Dito CME plans to leverage on advertising solutions for its brand and business partners, not only through the eyeballs from content, but also leveraging assets within the Udenna Group,” the company said.

Lim also clarified the relationship between the Uy-led telco DITO Telecommunity and DITO CME.

“DITO CME will own indirect interest in DITO Telecommunity once the necessary governmental approvals are obtained and the appropriate transfer documents are executed; however, the holder of the government franchise is DITO Telecommunity,” the company added.