Google-parent Alphabet's profit slips as growth slows

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jul 27 2022 08:42 AM

A view of a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, California, USA, 25 October 2021. Google-parent Alphabet Inc., beat market expectations in their third-quarterly earnings. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO/FILE
A view of a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, California, USA, 25 October 2021. Google-parent Alphabet Inc., beat market expectations in their third-quarterly earnings. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO/FILE

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Google-parent Alphabet reported its profit in the recently ended quarter slipped to $16 billion as its long sizzling ad revenue growth cooled.

Revenue in the period grew 13 percent to $69.7 billion, with its global search and cloud computing services bringing in most of the money, the Silicon Valley tech giant said.

