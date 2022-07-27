Home > Business Google-parent Alphabet's profit slips as growth slows Agence France-Presse Posted at Jul 27 2022 08:42 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A view of a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, California, USA, 25 October 2021. Google-parent Alphabet Inc., beat market expectations in their third-quarterly earnings. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO/FILE SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Google-parent Alphabet reported its profit in the recently ended quarter slipped to $16 billion as its long sizzling ad revenue growth cooled. Revenue in the period grew 13 percent to $69.7 billion, with its global search and cloud computing services bringing in most of the money, the Silicon Valley tech giant said. Google backs global cross-border privacy rules, removal of third-party cookies Google's new California offices bank on in-person work Russia fines Google $360 million over Ukraine content RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, big tech Read More: Google Google parent Alphabet earnings Alphabet earnings big tech tech income /business/07/27/22/biden-hails-22-bln-investment-by-s-koreas-sk-group/sports/07/27/22/raphinha-strikes-again-as-barcelona-beat-real-madrid-1-0/sports/07/27/22/stenson-set-for-liv-debut-as-trump-course-hosts-event/entertainment/07/27/22/apple-tv-thriller-surface-explores-control-and-conservatorships/business/07/27/22/twitter-shareholders-to-vote-on-musk-buy-in-september