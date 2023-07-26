Metrobank to waive transfer fees for small transactions

MANILA -- Metrobank is waiving transfer fees for small transfers made via their app until September 30.

In a statement, the bank said users of their Metrobank app can transfer up to P1,000 for free via InstaPay.

To do this, customers must download the latest version of their app.

The bank said this is part of their move to make banking smart, simple, and secure for their clients.

Earlier this month, BPI waived transfer fees for transactions less than P1,000 made on their app.

The move comes after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas made a proposal earlier this year to remove fees for small-value online transactions.