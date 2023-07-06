BPI waives transfer fees for small transactions

MANILA -- BPI is waiving transfer fees for some small transactions until September 30.

In a statement, BPI said users of their new app can make InstaPay transfers of up to P1,000 to other bank accounts from July 5 until the end of September.

The bank also said this is part of their efforts to further boost financial inclusion in the Philippines.

“We encourage our clients to take advantage of the new BPI app and transfer up to Php 1,000 via Instapay for free to fully enjoy and maximize the benefits of digital banking,” said Fitzgerald Chee, BPI Consumer Platforms Head.

BPI was one of the first banks to drop InstaPay interbank transfer fees after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas made a proposal earlier this year to remove fees for small-value online transactions.

