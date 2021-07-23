Real-life stories of Sun Life PH advisors, clients in limelight in new campaign

Stories of Sun Life Philippines’ advisors and clients will be in the spotlight in the firm's “Part of Your Life. Partner for Life.” campaign.

MANILA - Heartwarming real-life stories of Sun Life Philippines’ advisors and clients will step into the limelight in the firm's latest campaign, “Part of Your Life. Partner for Life.”

Two of those who will be featured are advisor Buena Elizondo-David and her client Alpha Trajeco, and how their relationship is.

“Being an advisor is not just on the surface. When I talk to clients and guide them in securing insurance or an investment, I put their needs first,” Buena said.

“If not for Buena, I wouldn’t even be here today. She truly is

a part of my life," said Trajeco.

Sun Life chief marketing and client experience officer Gilbert Simpao said that the relationship between their clients and advisors is "special because it’s one that is built on trust over time and shines brightest during life’s significant moments."

Another story that will be featured is about client Katherine “Kay” Barcena, who lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how her advisor, Kristine Leechiu-Tan, guided her on her financial decision.

“It is during these times that their insurance and investment plans really become a lifesaver to these families,” Leechiu-Tan said.

Their stories can be watched on Sun Life’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/sunlifeph, and its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sunlifeph beginning on Saturday, July 24.

The insurance firm said there will be various activations, including an escape room dubbed “Escape to the Future”. There will be also financial webinars with Chinkee Tan, and virtual event with the firm's brand ambassadors.

Details will be announced on Sun Life’s social media pages.

