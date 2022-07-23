MANILA – Diesel prices are projected to drop by about P2 in the next wave of oil price rollbacks next week, the third one in a row.

Diesel prices are forecast to slide down by P1.60 to P2.10 per liter next week, according to industry estimates Saturday.

Kerosene, meanwhile, will have a P1 to P1.50 rollback; gasoline will see a minimal decrease at P0.10 to P0.60 per liter, as trading levels in the world market remained volatile the past week.

Energy director Rino Abad earlier said that the environment was "favorable" towards another series of consecutive rollbacks, while acknowledging that things remain uncertain.

Oil industry expert Ramon Villavicencio said he is projecting an increase by "next, next week." – Reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

