DOLE to release guidelines on riders and delivery apps

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to issue an advisory that would cover the novel business arrangement involving riders and delivery apps.

“Napakabagong labor relation. Apat ang involve na parties dito hindi kagaya ng ordinary employer-employee relationship,” said DOLE Chief Silvestre Bello III.

(This is a relatively new labor relation. It involves 4 parties unlike the ordinary employer-employee relationship.)

He said the four parties involve include the management of the delivery app, the vendors, the riders and the customers.

“Gagawa kami ng guidance o advisory kung paano ang patakaran nitong klaseng negosyo kasi hindi mo malaman kung sino employer. Sino ba ang employer at sino ang employee? Sa America, sabi nila ang mga riders employee. Meron din kagaya ng France, Spain, Germany hindi yan mga employees, contractuals yan. Kaya ito bagong-bagong sistema dito at gagawa kami talaga ng advisory o guidance para matiyak natin na maayos,” he said.

(We will come up with an advisory or guidelines for this kind of business because we don’t know who the employer is. Who is the employer? Who is the employee? In America, they say riders are employees. But in France, Spain, and Germany they say they’re not employees but contractual workers. This is a new system here and we will create an advisory to ensure that this is in order.)

This comes after some riders of food delivery app Foodpanda in Davao City were suspended for 10 years for protesting the app management’s payment scheme.

“Inamin ng Foodpanda na negligence daw sa kanilang communication line. So wala daw yun. Nag-apologize na sila dahil doon. Hindi mo naman maintindihan na may suspension ng 10 years, para rin terminated ka nun e,” he said.

(Foodpanda admitted that it was negligence on their communication line. They apologized for that. You don’t know understand why there is a 10 year suspension, its already like being terminated.)

Bello said Foodpanda, the riders who have yet to be reinstated and DOLE will meet on July 26 to try to resolve the matter.

“Akala ko mapapalabas namin ngayon [advisory] pero hindi. As of yesterday ng 5 O’ clock, after 4 hours hindi pa kami nakapag-decide kung ano ilalabas namin,” he said.

(We thought we’d be able to release it today. As of 5 O’ clock yesterday and after 4 hours, we have yet to come up with a decision.)

