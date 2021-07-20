'Di pa naayos': Davao Foodpanda riders refute Bello's remarks on 'resolved' conflict

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Riders of food delivery service Foodpanda in Davao City on Tuesday refuted Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III's claims that the suspension issue between them and the online platform has been resolved.

"Di pa po nagkaayos po (It has not been resolved)," said Edmund Carillo, president and co-founder of Davao United Delivery Riders Association Inc.

Foodpanda earlier suspended some of its riders in Davao for 10 years after they reportedly complained of their decreased pay and their payment scheme.

According to Carillo, they had planned to rest from July 14 to July 15 after earning little from Foodpanda. But some of the union's members leaked their plan to the app's management.

"So (July) 13 pa lang po ng gabi, 7 p.m. po, tinanggalan na po kami ng access," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Carillo clarified that they did not plan to hold a strike on those days but he only sympathized with the riders' intention to rest, since they had at least six discussions with the app's management over their pay, but to no avail.

He also noted that they were only “third-party service providers” or freelance riders, not employees of Foodpanda.

"Sabi nila freelance rider kami. Papasok kami kung gusto namin o hindi. Pero 'yung hindi namin pagkuha ng schedule is grounds pala nila sa'min as no-show at sinuspend pa nila kami for 10 years po," Carillo said.

He said the union and other involved partner riders will hold a dialogue again with the Foodpanda management.

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called on the Department of Labor and Employment to investigate alleged abuses incurred against partner riders.

Last November, hundred of riders of Foodpanda called on the company to address their concerns on a new payment scheme and an unclear freelancing system that they said has resulted in lower earnings for them.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Foodpanda had said it had communicated its new payment structure to its riders before it was implemented.

