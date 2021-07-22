Cellphone number puwede nang di palitan kahit magpalit ng telco ang user

Watch more on iWantTFC

Libo-libo na ang nasa contacts sa cellphone ni Justine Navarro bilang isa sa top salesperson ng isang showroom ng mga saskayan.

Lalo pa aniya itong nadagdagan nitong pandemya dahil mas maraming kliyente ang nag-o-order ng sasakyan sa cellphone o online.

"Sobrang importante po talaga ang cellphone, lalo na 'yong contacts, sobrang dami. 'Di mo naman ma-erase kasi mga customers mo," ani Navarro.

Sakaling gustong umalis ni Navarro sa kasalukuyan niyang telco, sa ilalim ng mobile number portability, puwede niyang gamitin o i-retain ang kasalukuyang number niya sa lilipatang telco.

Bumuo ng hiwalay na kompanya ang Smart, DITO at Globe para mamahala sa mga subscriber na gustong ma-retain ang number kahit magpalit ng telco simula Setyembre 30.

Puwedeng prepaid to post-paid o baliktad, at puwede rin ang prepaid to prepaid o post-paid to post-paid.

Halimbawa, ang number na 0919 na Smart, puwedeng i-retain kahit lumipat na sa Globe o DITO nang libre.

"Ang panalo talaga are the Filipino people kasi even me... I can choose my network if I'm no longer happy with my current provider," ani Melanie Manuel, general manager ng TCI, ang joint venture ng 3 telco.

Pero hindi maisasama sa lipat-telco ang mga promo sa kasalukuyang provider.

Kung post-paid naman, kailangang tapusin ang kontrata.

"You will need to finish your contract and liabilities with your current service provider. But once you settle all your outstandings or if your contract ends, you can apply to be ported out," paliwanag ni Bryan Patrick Lim, vice president for production innovation and capability sa Globe.

"The battle is not going to be in the promos, the battle will be in the quality of service and I think that's how we keep our customers," sabi naman ni DITO Telecommunity chief administrative officer Adel Tamano.

Pero sa mga mahilig mag-unlimited call, hindi na masisiguro ngayon kung nasa kaparehong telco ang tatawagang number dahil kahit pareho ang umpisang number, puwedeng magkaiba na sila ng telco.

"By default, the calling subscriber will not know where the called subscriber network is," paliwanag ni Mario Tamayo, head of technology sa PLDT-Smart.

Para sa mga telco, mapupuwersa silang ayusin ang serbisyo para walang umalis at lumipat sa kalaban.

— Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News