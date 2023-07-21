Vietnam says to continue rice exports to PH despite El Niño

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung expressed their country’s intention to continue exporting rice to the Philippines amid possible supply woes due to El Niño. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vietnam has committed to continue exporting rice to the Philippines despite the possible supply challenges that may arise due to El Niño, its envoy to Manila said on Friday.

In a business matching event of the Embassy on Friday, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung said that the Philippines will remain as among Vietnam’s key destination for rice exports.

“Every year we export rice to the Philippines about 2 million tons. During the COVID-19, Vietnam promised to ensure the rice security for the Philippines… In Vietnam, we are strong in rice production… We shall export rice to the Philippines when in need,” Hoang said.

A Philippine agriculture industry group earlier said a rice crisis may ensure as El Niño may affect other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, a major source of the Philippines' rice imports.

The Bureau of Plant and Industry meanwhile is bracing for the possible effect of Vietnam's plans to cut rice exports by 44 percent by 2030. It said improving technologies could boost local rice production.

“‘Yung pag-cut nila or decrease for exports in the future ay ma-solusyunan na natin with our own self-sufficiency strategies,” DA-BPI Director Glenn Panganiban said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority saw an increase in rice retail prices for three straight months with prices ranging from 36 to 48 pesos in Metro Manila.

“Of course, kailangan nating mapababa and presyo so that our lives will become better para rin sa mga Pilipino. Hindi lang sa bigas kundi sa ibang commodities din,” Panganiban said.

Vietnam is also seeking for the opening of a bilateral trade between the Philippines for fresh fruit products.

PH-VIETNAM TRADE EXPANSION

Vietnam Minister of Trade Nguyen Phuc Nam expressed their country’s interest in Philippine tropical fruits particularly mangoes, durian, and banana.

Nguyen said Vietnam is willing to accept fresh fruit imports from the Philippines on one condition.

“The Philippines is the only country in ASEAN that does not grant import permit for Vietnamese fresh fruit and meat products. We can cooperate and accelerate their application in order to soon grant permit for food products. It is on a reciprocal principle and so far, there is no permit for fresh fruit and products,” Nguyen said.

Like the Philippines, Vietnam is also a producer of tropical fruits such as dragonfruit, avocados, and lychee which the country can offer to its neighboring country.

For DA-BPI, the agency is open for the expansion of trade between the two countries not only in commodities but also in technology.

“We are on the way na to request for access for tropical fruits. We’re also planning for superstar fruits natin. Maganda naman ang ating relationship with Vietnam. Hopefully not only on commodities but also technology of Vietnam. Before they are the ones studying here but now has advanced na sila sa atin,” Panganiban said.

RELATED VIDEO