Basic Energy Corp says to add nearshore wind project in Balayan

MANILA - Basic Energy Corp said on Friday the Department of Energy approved its Wind Energy Service Contract (WESC) for its Balayan Nearshore Wind Power Project.

The new WESC was approved just weeks after the DOE approved the contract for its Panay Onshore Wind Power Project, Basic Energy said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The offshore area is located about 1 kilometers east of the Calatagan peninsula in Batangas.

"Under the said service contract, the Company is appointed and constituted by the DOE to have an exclusive right to explore, develop and utilize the wind energy sources with the 2,835 hectares contracted area," the company said.

Basic Energy said the project would be able to generate and deliver power to the grid ranging from 140 to 168 MW based on simulations done by third-party consultants.

The company said the new WESC would push its existing wind power portfolio to 350 to 400 MW.