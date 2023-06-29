MANILA — Listed energy firm Basic Energy Corp said on Thursday it secured regulator approval for the development of a new onshore wind project.

The Department of Energy approved its Wind Energy Service Contract (WESC) application for the onshore wind power plant located in San Joaquin and Miag-ao, Iloilo and Hamtic, Antique, Basic Energy told the stock exchange.

The projects' total land area of interest is about 13,932 hectares covering 172 RE blocks, the company said.

Basic Energy said the plant is expected to generate a capacity of at least 155MW based on the preliminary study done by an independent party.

"With the approval and signing of the WESC, Basic Energy Corp will commence to deploy its resources for the wind resource assessment campaign to determine the precise wind regime in the said area," it said.

