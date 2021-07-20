Global emissions on track for all-time high in 2023: IEA

A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. David Gray, Reuters/File

PARIS - Carbon emissions are on track to hit an all-time high globally in 2023 as just two percent of pandemic recovery finance is being spent on clean energy, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

The IEA said that out of the $16 trillion (14 trillion euros) of planned recovery spending, only around $380 billion had been allocated for green investments.

The spending plans mean that global carbon emissions would reach record levels in 2023 with "no clear peak in sight," it said.

RELATED VIDEO: