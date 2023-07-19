NAIA privatization gets green light from NEDA

MANILA – The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on Wednesday approved the proposal to privatize the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said this project, which aims to rehabilitate and upgrade the country’s main gateway, would cost P170.6 billion and the winning bidder may be announced within the year.

“The goal of the project is to address longstanding issues at NAIA such as the inadequate capacity of passenger terminal buildings and restricted aircraft movement,” Balisacan told Palace reporters.

“It aims to increase the current annual airport capacity from 35 million to at least 62 million passengers. The NAIA PPP Project also aims to increase air traffic movement from 40 to 48 per hour,” he said.

Aside from this, Balisacan said the project was also expected to “improve the overall passenger experience and service quality to prevent long queues, lengthy waiting time and other passenger inconveniences.”

"As early as next year, we can have the project started and yes, it will cover all terminals including all the facilities in both the... runways,” he said.

This project, he said, is under the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority and would involve private sector funds.

When asked if this project could be funded by the Maharlika Investment Corporation, he said, “if the private sector is already -- kaya na (can manage). Why put your money there?”

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim earlier said NAIA’s privatization will have “upsides” in terms of efficiency in passenger and flight movement, and generate income for the government.

Lim added that NAIA terminal fees may increase to P800 once the main gateway gets privatized.

Despite this being a PPP project, the official stressed that NAIA assets belong to the government, with the private concessionaire limited to operations and management roles. Some of the employees of NAIA will be retained as part of the MIAA.

A consortium made up of the country’s biggest conglomerates earlier made an unsolicited proposal for the upgrade of NAIA.