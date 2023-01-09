'High time' to privatize NAIA following New Year airspace fiasco

Sen. Grace Poe. (Bibo Nueva España /Senate PRIB)

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe on Monday said it is "high time" for the government to privatize the operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) following the glitch that paralyzed the country's airspace on New Year's day.

“We have always pushed for privatization not just of the air traffic control system but of the airport itself,” Poe told ANC's Headstart.

Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services panel, said she has been pressing for the privatization of the country’s premier gateway since 2018 "to address the efficiency and safety needs of increasing passengers every year."

Poe cited the "world-class" Mactan-Cebu International Airport as "a model of how privatization works."

“We’ve seen this example in Cebu and I think that GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. has done a fairly good job in designing the airport and running its operation," she said.

Talks of privatization emerged anew following the New Year's day air traffic fiasco that forced hundreds of flights to be canceled, delayed or diverted, affecting over 65,000 passengers.

Poe's panel is set to hold an inquiry into the travel mess on Thursday.

The senator last year was also advocating for the privatization of the operations of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).

RELATED VIDEO