BIR raids more than 700 stores over unpaid excise taxes

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) personnel do an inventory of a store in Quezon City over unpaid excise taxes during a nationwide raid held from July 13 to 14, 2023. BIR handout

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday said it raided more than 700 establishments last week that were allegedly not paying excise taxes.

In a statement, the BIR said 747 stores, warehouses, and establishments across Metro Manila and other parts of the Philippines including Bicol region, Cebu, and Davao were raided between July 13 and 14.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. called on establishments nationwide to comply with excise tax rules or risk being raided.

"Cigarettes, vape, alcohol products, sweetened beverages, petroleum products, mineral products, automobiles, and other excisable articles are being closely monitored," Lumagui said.

"Pay your excise taxes. We will raid non-compliant businesses. We will close their operations," he added.

As of writing, the BIR has yet to release the total tax liability of the raided businesses as the bureau's inventory continued.

"What is clear is that Commissioner Lumagui commits to the filing of criminal cases against the traders and owners of the raided stores, and the destruction of the confiscated goods," the BIR said.

This is the second nationwide raid conducted by the BIR under Lumagui's watch this year; the first one was held last January.

Last May, criminal charges were also filed against "illicit traders" discovered during the January raid, the bureau said.