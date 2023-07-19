ADB maintains PH growth outlook, downgrades forecast for Southeast Asia

Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Makati Business District on October 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday maintained its growth forecast for the Philippines while slightly downgrading its outlook for Southeast Asia on the back of weaker global demand for manufactured exports.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said economic growth forecasts for the country are maintained at 6.0 percent in 2023 and 6.2 percent in 2024, noting that robust investment and private consumption drove growth in the first quarter of the year.

The Philippine economy expanded by 6.4 percent in the first 3 months of 2023, buoyed by construction, manufacturing, financial and insurance activities.

In 2022, the Philippine economy grew faster than anticipated at 7.6 percent. The government expects GDP to grow between 6 to 7 percent this year.

To meet the 6 to 7 percent target, the economy must grow 5.9 to 7.2 percent in the next 3 quarters, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said previously.

Inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024 are maintained for Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, according to the multilateral lender.

Meanwhile, the GDP outlook for Southeast Asia was slightly downgraded from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent in 2023 and from 5.0 percent to 4.9 percent in 2024.

“Weaker global demand for manufactured exports has slowed growth even as domestic demand remained intact,” the ADB said.