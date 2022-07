The logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp. is seen on top of a building in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG/FILE

TOKYO - Japanese electronics giant Panasonic said it will spend $4 billion to build a new battery factory in the United States for electric vehicles.

The lithium-ion battery plant in Kansas will create 4,000 new jobs, as the Tesla supplier drives to expand its presence.

More details to follow.

