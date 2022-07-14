In surprise move, BSP hikes interest rate by 75-basis points

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday announced a surprise 75-basis point interest rate hike, ahead of scheduled monetary policy-setting meeting on Aug. 18, in a bid to slow down inflation.

"In this morning’s regular meeting, the Monetary Board decided to raise the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase facility by 75-basis points to 3.25 percent effective today," BSP Gov. Felipe Medalla said in a briefing.

“By taking urgent action, the Monetary Board aims to anchor inflation expectations further and temper mounting risks to the inflation outlook in particular,” he added.

Inflation accelerated to 6.1 percent in June, above the 2 to 4 percent target range, as oil and other commodity prices continued to rise.

