Cebu Pacific to comply with travel requirements for local destinations

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it would comply with health protocols set by local governments for the air travel of fully-vaccinated passengers.

Negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test results even for fully vaccinated travelers may need to be presented "should it be required" by the LGU, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said the following provinces are accepting vaccination card as a travel requirement:

• Cauayan City, Isabela

• Cotabato

• Dumaguete

• Negros Occidental (except Bacolod City)

• Virac

Dumaguete requires fully-vaccinated travelers to present vaccination cards along with antigen tests and approved S-pass from the local destination, the carrier said.

The S-pass is a new government system meant to manage travel workers and overseas Filipinos.

For Virac, passengers need to upload their vaccination card on their S-pass account 3 days before the scheduled trip to secure an approved travel coordination permit. The permit and vaccination card are needed at check-in, the airline said.

"Travelers are strongly urged to always check with the LGU of their destination for the latest updates," Cebu Pacific said.

A passenger is considered fully-vaccinated at least 14 days after receiving the second dose in a two-dose vaccine or at least 14 days after having a single-dose jab vaccine.

