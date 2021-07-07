Cebu Pacific backs exempting fully-vaccinated travelers from swab test

MANILA (UPDATE) - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said it welcomes the decision of several provinces to exempt fully-vaccinated persons from their swab-test demands and accept vaccination cards as a travel requirement.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier said those who have received 2 doses of vaccine may present their inoculation card or quarantine certificate instead of a negative confirmatory swab test result when traveling domestically.

However, the DOH took this back on Wednesday afternoon, saying a negative COVID-19 test will again be required when traveling to other provinces. This was after several local government units complained about the new policy.

Cebu Pacific meanwhile noted that 7 destinations in its network are accepting vaccination cards as a travel requirement for visitors.

These are Negros Occidental Province (except Bacolod City), Cauayan City of Isabela province, Cotabato, Siargao, Surigao, Tacloban, and Virac.

The airline said Virac requires fully-vaccinated individuals to upload their COVID-19 Vaccination Card on their S-PASS account 3 days before their scheduled trip to secure a travel permit.

The approved permit and vaccination card will be presented upon check in.

"Passengers are considered fully-vaccinated at least 14 days after having received the second dose in a two-dose series, or at least 14 days after having received a single-dose vaccine," Cebu Pacific said.

The company urged travelers to check with the LGU of their destination for the latest updates, as the airline will comply with health protocols set by the government, including RT-PCR test results, should it be required by the local government of our destination.