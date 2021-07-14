Grab partners with Watsons to widen reach of medicines, self-care essentials

MANILA - Grab and A.S. Watson Group have announced their partnership in the Philippines which will make essentials such as medicines, health and beauty products more accessible to Filipinos, Grab Philippines said Wednesday.

Consumers can order health and beauty essentials online and have them delivered within 5 hours through Watsons App's Express delivery service which is "co-powered" by GrabExpress, the platform said in a statement.

GrabPay wallet can also be used to purchase goods from Watsons online and offline, it added.

"Our partnership with Watsons offers Filipinos a wide selection of health, beauty, and personal care essentials that are vital to keeping them safe and well," Grab Philippines Head of Deliveries Anton Bautista.

The partnership will broaden the reach of both firms, the statement said. It is part of a "broader offline and online regional collaboration" between the 2 brands which covers 6 countries.

"This partnership allows our customers to conveniently shop for their essentials without having to worry about their safety. Grab indeed is the ideal partner to complete the purchase journey allowing Filipinos to continue to look good and feel great during these challenging times and beyond," Watsons General Manager Danilo Chiong said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the consumers' pivot to digital for their daily essentials. Online grocery shopping, as well as online financial transactions, surged during the pandemic.

