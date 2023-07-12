Solaire looking for 4,200 workers for new resort in QC

MANILA - Solaire will need around 4,200 workers for the new integrated resort it aims to open in Quezon City next year, the operator of the gaming and hotel brand said on Wednesday.

Solaire Resort North, which will be the second Solaire-branded property in the Philippines, will rise in Vertis North, Quezon City in the first quarter of 2024.

The company kicked off its “career caravan” on Wednesday at the Quezon City Hall quadrangle, with company officials and QC Mayor Joy Belmonte attending.

“Today's event is more than just an announcement. It is a proactive move to engage potential talents, create awareness, and foster relationships with our future employees,” said Bloomberry Resorts Corporation Vice Chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs Donato Almeda.

Solaire Resort North also unveiled its Career Boutique on Level 4 of Ayala Malls Vertis North, which serves as a one-stop destination for job applicants.

"We have continuously championed Filipino talent - the peers of the best in the international integrated resort arena,” says Solaire and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Arasi.

Bloomberry, which operates Solaire, reported a consolidated net income of P3 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This was a 338 percent increase over the P679.4 million it booked in Q1 2022, the company disclosed to the stock exchange.

The hotel and gaming unit of tycoon Enrique Razon earlier dropped its plan to invest in two casinos owned by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy.