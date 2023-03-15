Solaire celebrates 10th year with major culinary event

Handout

MANILA -- Solaire Resort Entertainment City is flying in Michelin-star chefs and wine and spirits experts as it marks its 10th year with a major culinary and beverage event from March 16 to 19.

“To mark Solaire’s 10 years, we wanted to do something bigger and more ambitious than what we have done in the past. As we close the last decade and enter a new one, it’s only fitting that we commemorate the celebration by giving our guests an irresistible experience that no other property or restaurant in the country has ever done before,“ said Bastian Breuer, vice president for food and beverage.

“This marks the beginning of more trailblazing events for food and veverage here at Solaire,” he added.

Italian Michelin Star chef Enrico Bartolini will showcase his "contemporary classics" philosophy in a 7-course dinner at Finestra Italian Steakhouse.

Joining Bartolini are Salvatore Calabrese, who will offer his expertise in modern cocktail classics, and certified Master Sommelier Luis de Santos.

Meanwhile, Yakumi will present an 8-course dinner by Michelin Star chef Tohru Nakamura, who combines European culinary hallmarks with Japanese principles in his unique dishes.

Sake expert Akihiro Igarashi will provide expertly paired sake from the Kagamiyama Sake Brewery to bring out the menu's deeper flavors.

"Demon Chef" Alvin Leung, also a Michelin star recipient, will showcase his innovative food engineering at Red Lantern. Master Sommelier Elyse Lambert will complement Leung’s dishes with a carefully curated wine list for a more immersive dining experience.

Chef Rene Frank, owner of 2 Michelin-star dessert restaurant CODA in Berlin, will feature dishes inspired by desserts at the Oasis Garden Cafe.

Rui Silvestre, a chef from Portugal, brings his unique culinary creations to Waterside, which also offers a carefully curated wine selection by Eanglebert Guina, one of the Philippines' top sommeliers who represented the country in the 2018 World Best Sommelier competition.

Other notable names joining the celebration include Dalmore's master distiller Gregg Glass, whisky expert Jim Murray, and international bar masters Antonio Lai and Edriane Lim.

Girl power is also represented by Remy Martin and Remy Cointreau brand ambassador Kate Osmillo, and Don Papa brand ambassador Audrey Gustilo.

Gerald Damasco, one of the country's best sommeliers, completes Solaire's impressive lineup of beverage experts.

“Our mission has always been to give our guests the most unforgettable experiences in every way possible. Over the last decade, we’ve hosted events that were the first in the country and in the industry. For our 10th year, we’re pulling out all of the stops to present the biggest gathering of stars in the Philippine culinary scene with 5 Michelin Star chefs creating their creative geniuses for the local gourmands, here in Solaire,” said Michael Dinges, Solaire’s vice president for culinary.

“This is only the start of more exciting and unprecedented events to come,” he said.