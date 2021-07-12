Filinvest REIT's initial public offering gets Philippine Stock Exchange nod

MANILA - The real estate investment trust (REIT) initial public offering (IPO) of Filinvest Land Inc has secured the approval of the Philippine Stock Exchange, it said Monday.

Filinvest REIT Corp received the notice of approval on July 8 for the listing under the main board of the PSE, the real estate company said in a statement.

Filinvest REIT on July 6 also received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ayala Land's AREIT and DoubleDragon's DDMP are already listed in the stock exchange.

Several more firms are seeking to offer REITs including Gokongwei's Robinsons Land and the Andrew Tan-led Megaworld.

