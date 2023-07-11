P40 wage hike in NCR to start July 16 despite labor appeal

MANILA - On July 16, the P40 minimum wage hike will take effect in the National Capital Region despite the appeals filed by labor groups, the Department of Labor and Employment said on Tuesday.

Employers in NCR are expected to implement the new daily minimum wage, DOLE said. The P40 hike brings the minimum wage in NCR to P610 per day, up from P570 for non-agriculture workers.

For agriculture and small businesses with 15 or fewer workers, and manufacturing firms regularly employing less than 10 workers, the minimum daily wage meanwhile rises to P573 from P533.



DOLE said the hike is expected to directly benefit 1.1 million minimum wage earners in NCR.

Labor groups however have criticized the P40 hike saying it was not enough to cope with inflation and the soaring prices of basic services and commodities. They are appealing for a higher wage hike.



The National Wages and Productivity Commission will decide on the appeal within 60 calendar days from the filing date, DOLE said.

Petitions for wage hikes have also been filed in other regions.

Senate President Miguel Zubiri, who has been pushing a bill to to raise the minimum wage by P150, has also criticized the P40 wage hike as insufficient.

An economist meanwhile has said that the wage hike may hurt the economy and push up inflation.