LIST: Best places to work in IT, BPO sector

MANILA -- The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) has released a list of the best places to work in the IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) sector in the Philippines.

The companies that made the list are:

Top 1 -15

1. Synchrony Global Services Philippines, Inc.

2. Accenture, Inc. (Philippines)

3. Via Appia Philippines, Inc.

4. Teleperformance Philippines

5. 3M Global Service Center – Philippines

6. American Express International, Inc.

7. Genesys Cloud Services Cayman Ltd.

8. Genpact Philippines

9. Asurion

10. [24]7.ai Philippines

11. Booth and Partners

12. Navitaire Philippines Inc.

13. Goodyear Business Services Manila

14. KMC Solutions

15. Amadeus Marketing Philippines, Inc.

Top 16-30

16. Connext

17. ECo Global Consulting, Inc.

18. Kollab

19. Tech One Global Phils., Inc.

20. Tech Mahindra Limited

21. ADP Philippines, Inc.

22. Rocket Station

23. Limitless Connect

24. J4RVIS

25. Five9 Philippines, Inc.

26. Arcanys

27. HelpGrid

28. Lexmark Research and Development Corporation

29. Infinit-O

30. Cobenn Business Consultancy Services

The list was created in collaboration with Great Place To Work, a firm that surveys employees to help employers improve office culture.

In a statement, IBPAP said the workplaces were chosen based on whether or not "every single employee, no matter who they are or what they do for their company, is having a consistently positive experience at work.”

Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig, Managing Partner at Great Place To Work Philippines, said employers in the list created high-trust workplace cultures for their employees.

"They maximize their human potential through leadership effectiveness, values, and trust. With these, innovation and financial growth take place," she said.

More than 500,000 employees in the IT and business process management sector were covered in the Great Place To Work surveys from January 2022 to May 2023.

Data showed that 94 percent of employees in Best Workplaces experience a high-trust workplace culture. This is only true for 84 percent of the employees in typical organizations

RELATED STORY: