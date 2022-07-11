The Oppo Find X5 pro's camera module flows into the back. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Oppo Find X5 Pro is one of the best-looking flagships on the market right now, and it also has enough firepower in its arsenal to go toe to toe with the very best.

Smartphone design has become increasingly predictable lately, with just a few models really looking un-generic. But the X5 Pro’s ceramic build and sleek flowing contours, especially over its main cameras, are a breath of fresh air. Put this on a table with your friends’ smartphones and X5 Pro is sure to stand out.

The cameras on this X5 Pro, which Oppo says were developed with Hasselblad, are also some of the best in a smartphone.

But first the design. It would almost be a shame to put a case on this phone because the back looks so damn striking. The camera module flows into the back like some kind of liquid that was flash-frozen into place. The ceramic back also flows into the edges, meeting the aluminum frame.

The Find X5 Pro comes in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colorways.

The X5 Pro's camera module flows neatly into the back. Handout photo

One drawback to all this flow and polish is that the back gets smudged a lot. Another is that if you were to lay this down on a smooth angled surface, chances are it would also slide down because the phone has very little friction. Oppo however says that the dangers of cracking and scratching are minimal as the ceramic used is twice as strong as the glass used in other phones. It is water and scratch-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

Up front, the 6.7-inch screen is also easy on the eyes. The AMOLED display is sharp and bright. The 20:9 screen offers QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3216, 525ppi), and because it is 120Hz, scrolling, transitions and animation on this phone are super smooth.

The display’s refresh is also dynamic, meaning it can switch down to 1Hz to save power when the task doesn’t demand a high frame rate. It’s rated to 500 nits of brightness in typical use, but it can ramp up to 800 nits when needed.

The screen also curves nicely to the side, but not just enough to make the phone seem bezel-less. It’s not like the screen spilled over the sides like in the gimmicky Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from years back.

On the right side is the power/wake up button, on the left are the volume control keys, and at the bottom is the USB-C port and the sim card tray.

As befits a super-premium phone, the X5 Pro has the latest Snapdragon * Gen 1chipset, 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh battery meanwhile ensures that this phone won’t die on you for a day’s worth of heavy usage.

Suffice to say, there is no app out there that this beast can’t handle. Games like PUBG and Diablo Immortal? It won’t even break a sweat.

But definitely one of the strongest points of the X5 Pro is its camera system.

Oppo boasts of collaborating with the venerable Hasselblad for the X5’s cameras, and more importantly its own new Marisilicon X chip—a neural process unit or NPU with its own memory—which Oppo says “provides super-efficient AI computing power up to 18 Tera Operations per Second…”

This means superb night photography and even videography.

Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News Sample shots taken with the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

On the back is a 50 MP wide angle camera, and another 50 MP ultra wide angle camera. Yes, they are both 50 MP, and they both use top-of-the-line Sony IMX 766 sensors– this means that colors and details are consistent when switching shooting modes unlike in other flagships. There is also a 13 MP tele camera that goes to 2X.

Glass lenses are also used here instead of plastic. But apparently these are not Hasselblad lenses as the venerable German imaging firm’s involvement is only on color calibration. There are Hasselblad filters on the camera app, which are actually quite useful.

Taking care of selfies is a 32MP front camera.

Personally, I would have preferred if the zoom went up to 3X.

But I also like that the ultra-wide camera is as good as the main camera as 50X and 100X zooms are less useful in real-world shooting.

I can only hope that these sample shots do justice to the capabilities of the X5 Pro.

One of the nicer things about Oppo is that they include an 80W charger with their phone. Other phone makers just give you a cable these days.

Now about price and availability. Oppo doesn’t list the X5 Pro on its online stores on Lazada or Shopee. It also doesn’t have a price tag on Oppo’s official website.

GSM Arena said that on its release in March, the X5 Pro was priced at $1,235 or around P68,000 ($1 = P55). The local price may be higher or lower than this.