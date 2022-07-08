FDA probes Lucky Me! products for 'high level of ethylene oxide'

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the recall of a popular Filipino noodle brand in Europe and Taiwan due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

In separate advisories, the governments of Ireland, Malta, and France recalled several variants of Lucky Me! noodle soup and pancit canton, particularly those manufactured between 2021 and 2022.

These variants include the original, hot chili, kalamansi, and chilimansi flavors of Lucky Me! Pancit Canton, as well as Lucky Me! beef mami flavor.

"The FDA is currently investigating this matter and coordinating with the aforementioned food business operator to check its compliance. We shall provide updates on the result of investigation for public information," FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez said in a statement dated Thursday.

Ethylene oxide is a processing aid used to disinfect herbs and spices, according to Gutierrez. Its use for sterilizing purpose is not allowed in. Europe, he said.

"There can still be traces from the ingredients or raw materials. Hence, the EU has set a maximum residue levels at a very low level based on the type of commodity," he said.

In a statement issued Thursday, Lucky Me manufacturer and owner Monde Nissin said that it was not adding ethylene oxide in its noodle products.

"It is a commonly used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products. These materials, when processed into seasoning and sauces, may still show traces of ethylene oxide," the company said.

Monde Nissin also assured that all Lucky Me! products are registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), complying with local food safety standards and "even the US FDA standards for ethylene oxide."

