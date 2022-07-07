MANILA — Three European Union (EU) countries have warned their consumers over a popular Filipino noodles brand, due to supposed high levels of ethylene oxide, a gas commonly used as pesticide.

In separate advisories, the governments of Ireland, Malta, and France recalled several variants of Lucky Me! noodle soup and pancit canton, particularly those manufactured between 2021 and 2022.

These variants include the original, hot chili, kalamansi, and chilimansi flavors of Lucky Me! Pancit Canton, as well as Lucky Me! beef mami flavor.

"This pesticide is not authorized for use in foods sold in the EU. Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimised," the Irish government said in its advisory.

The Irish government also noted that some of the Lucky Me! products being recalled were manufactured in Thailand.

The French government also told consumers to stop consuming the products, return them to where they were bought, and even destroy them.

From Lucky Me! Facebook page

In a statement issued Thursday, Lucky Me manufacturer and owner Monde Nissin said that it was not adding ethylene oxide in its noodle products.

"It is a commonly used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products. These materials, when processed into seasoning and sauces, may still show traces of ethylene oxide," the company said.

Monde Nissin also assured that all Lucky Me! products are registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA), complying with local food safety standards and "even the US FDA standards for ethylene oxide."