Here are the toll rates for Skyway Stage 3

MANILA - The Toll Regulatory Board has released the approved rates to be collected for the use of the Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway, spokesperson Julius Corpus said Wednesday.
Starting July 12, San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure will collect the following toll:
- Buendia to Balintawak = P264
- Buendia to Sta. Mesa = P105
- Sta. Mesa to Ramon Magsaysay = P30
- Ramon Magsaysay to Balintawak = P129
San Miguel on Tuesday said it would start collecting fees for Skyway Stage 3 on July 12 after deferring for nearly 7 months.
Collected funds will be used for efficient operations and maintenance, it said.
A total of P246 million in waived fees was reported by SMC spanning over 15 months.
The 18-kilometer elevated expressway, which aims to decongest EDSA, connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway.
Skyway Stage 3 reduces travel time from Alabang to Balintawak to only 30 minutes from 3 hours.
-- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
