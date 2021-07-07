Home  >  Business

Here are the toll rates for Skyway Stage 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 01:54 PM

Motorists use the newly opened Skyway Stage 3 elevated highway from Quezon City to Makati City on January 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New/File


MANILA - The Toll Regulatory Board has released the approved rates to be collected for the use of the Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway, spokesperson Julius Corpus said Wednesday.

Starting July 12, San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure will collect the following toll:

  •  Buendia to Balintawak = P264
  •  Buendia to Sta. Mesa = P105
  •  Sta. Mesa to Ramon Magsaysay = P30
  •  Ramon Magsaysay to Balintawak = P129

San Miguel on Tuesday said it would start collecting fees for Skyway Stage 3 on July 12 after deferring for nearly 7 months. 

Collected funds will be used for efficient operations and maintenance, it said. 

A total of P246 million in waived fees was reported by SMC spanning over 15 months. 

The 18-kilometer elevated expressway, which aims to decongest EDSA, connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway.

Skyway Stage 3 reduces travel time from Alabang to Balintawak to only 30 minutes from 3 hours.

-- with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

