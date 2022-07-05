MANILA — Kalayaan College (KC), founded by University of the Philippines senior professors in the year 2000 and led by former UP president Jose V. Abueva, will end its operations, it announced on Facebook Tuesday.

"With deepest regrets, KC shall be signing off after 22 years of providing quality education to the public," Kalayaan College president Ma. Oliva Domingo said in an advisory dated July 4.

The closure, she said, was prompted by financial losses brought about by the declining student population and exacerbated by challenges caused by the pandemic.

Photo from Kalayaan College/Facebook

The decision will become final after the ratification by the majority of its stakeholders, Domingo said.

The Quezon City-based institution has also informed the Commission on Education (CHED) of the decision.

"The Board apologizes for this short notice and extends its gratitude to all students and parents who put their trust in Kalayaan College," Domingo also said. "We take this opportunity to thank our faculty and staff for their dedicated service."

Kalayaan College offered courses such as IT, fine arts and design, business administration, journalism, literature, and psychology.

FROM THE ARCHIVES