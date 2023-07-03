Meralco hints at rate cut in July

Power distributor Manila Electric Co (Meralco) on Tuesday said there is a large possibility that power rates may be adjusted downward as oil prices go down.

Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga noted stabilization of consumption patterns could also lead to a rate adjustment.

"Tapos na yung summer months, nasa tag-ulan na tayo so nagiging stable na ang kuryente," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo, adding that he will make an announcement next month.

Power rates in June went up by P0.4183 per kWh after the completion of the distribution-related refund. In a statement, the utility distributor said there would be an upward adjustment of P0.4183 per kWh in the electricity rate this month, bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P11.9112 per kWh from May's P11.4929 per kWh.

Meralco, meanwhile, said it will abide by a Supreme Court decision saying Meralco must ensure there is prior written notice to their customers at least 48 hours before disconnection of service.