SC to Meralco: issue notice 48 hours before disconnection

MANILA (UPDATE)- The Supreme Court told power utility company Manila Electric Company or Meralco to ensure there is prior written notice to their customers at least 48 hours before disconnection of service.

The court denied the petition of Meralco assailing a 2020 Court of Appeals decision which favored complainant Lucy Yu whose line was cut in 1999, the same day a notice of disconnection was issued.

“The Court emphasized that the said prior written notice must be given at least 48 hours prior to the disconnection, pursuant to due process requirements,” the Supreme Court said in the decision.

The case stemmed from the CA decision which affirmed that Meralco violated Republic Act No. 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994 for cutting the electricity supply of Yu’s house and their family’s New Supersonic Industrial Corporation in Valenzuela City.

Prior to the CA case, Yu won at the Regional Trial Court of Valenzuela City Brach 172.

“The court further held that Meralco is presumed to be in bad faith for its failure to follow the due notice requirement under RA 7832 during the disconnection of the Yu’s electric service.

The court however noted that the award of temperate damages is reduced to P50,000, the award of moral damages is deleted for lack of basis and the award of exemplary damages is reduced to P100,000.

Meanwhile, Meralco said that while it has yet to receive a copy of the SC decision, it will abide by it.

"We note that the incident in question happened in 1999. It has been Meralco's policy to serve 48-hour prior notice before disconnecting any service to comply with the due process requirements," the company said in a statement.

