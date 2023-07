MANILA -- Oil prices are set to go down on Tuesday, July 4, oil companies said Monday.

The following companies have announced fuel price rollbacks:

Cleanfuel (Effective 12 a.m.)

GASOLINE -P0.70/L

DIESEL -P0.70/L

Shell, Seaoil (Effective 6 a.m.)

GASOLINE -P0.70/L

DIESEL -P0.70/L

KEROSENE -P0.85/L

Petro Gazz (Effective 6 a.m.)

GASOLINE -P0.70/L

DIESEL -P0.70/L

Refresh this page for updates.

--report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News