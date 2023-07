Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Petroleum prices are expected to drop by less than P1 on Tuesday, after last week's price hike.

Diesel prices will drop by P0.60 to P0.80 per liter.

Meanwhile, a P0.70 to P0.90 cut in gasoline and kerosene prices is expected on Tuesday.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News