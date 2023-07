MANILA — Prices of some LPG brands have decreased by as much as P3.70 per kilogram.

Starting July 1, the price of Solane-branded LPG will drop by P3.73 a kilo, including VAT.

Phoenix Super LPG will be down by P3.70 per kilogram, while Auto LPG is down by P2.05 per liter, Phoenix LPG Phils., Inc. announced. The price decrease is effective 12:01 a.m., July 1.