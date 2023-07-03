National Book Store gets loan from Anglo Philippine Holdings

The facade of a National Bookstore at a mall in Quezon City on August 25, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Anglo-Philippine Holdings Inc. is extending a credit line of up to P300 million to its affiliate National Book Store Inc. and its subsidiary, Abacus Book & Card Corporation.

The loan is at 90-day terms with an 8 percent per annum interest rate.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said this should provide short-term funding for the operations of NBS, which is owned by the Ramos family.

NBS, one the Philippines’ largest bookstore chains, has taken a hit as schools and consumers shifted online.

The bookstore chain opened its 235th branch in Bonifacio Global City in March.