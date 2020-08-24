National Book Store denies closure rumors

Facebook.com/nbsalert

MANILA -- National Book Store (NBS) on Monday denied social media rumors that it is "closing branches in expensive malls" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the country's oldest and largest book store and office supplies chain said it is "working tirelessly to adapt to the difficulties posed by the current situation."

"National Book Store strongly denies the social media post claiming 'NBS closing branches in expensive malls. Only stand-alone shall stay. Going online,'' it said.

"While a small number of non-performing locations may be evaluated for closure or downsizing as part of our normal course of business, the vast majority of stores nationwide will remain open to serve your homeschooling, distance learning, and work from home needs, with stringent protocols in place to ensure your safety," it added.

NBS went on to share that it is strengthening its e-commerce platforms as quarantines continue.

Customers currently have the option to buy NBS items through the chain's website, as well as via Shopee and Lazada.

"We are also developing new channels to enable you to shop safely and conveniently from home, including Text to Order via SMS, or Viber and Chat to Shop on Facebook Messenger," it said.

"National Book Store has overcome a lot of difficulties and obstacles since its humble beginnings nearly 80 years ago. We remain committed to our promise of being your lifelong partner in learning, creativity, and self-expression, and will strive to continue fulfilling this promise as best as we can," it ended.

Read the full statement of NBS below: