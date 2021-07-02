LIST: Where Taal evacuees may make free calls, access WiFi, charging stations

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said one of its free call, WiFi and charging stations is now available in Batangas after over 4,000 residents were evacuated.
As of 9 a.m, the Libreng Tawag, Charging, and WiFi (LTLCW) station is available in the following area:
• Malabanan Elementary School in Brgy. Malabanan, Balete, Batangas from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents in Laurel, Batangas and other barangays nearest to the Taal volcano were evacuated after the state seismology bureau Phivolcs raised the warning to Alert level 3 from Alert level 2 due to a phreatomagmatic eruption on Thursday.
Both Globe and PLDT Inc have said their facilities are on standby if more stations are needed in designated evacuation areas.
