PLDT, Globe gear up for emergency ops amid Taal unrest

Screengrab from PHIVOLCS video of Taal volcano on July 1, 2021

MANILA - PLDT and Globe are preparing for emergency operations in Batangas amid Taal Volcano's unrest.

PLDT-Smart said on Thursday that it has "prepositioned personnel, network equipment and resources in Batangas" as PHIVOLCS raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano.

"PLDT and Smart are ready to ensure the resilience of services, and if needed, quick restoration of communication in areas that will be impacted by #TaalPH," the telco said.

PLDT said it is "also ready to extend assistance to response and relief teams in affected communities."

Globe Telecom earlier said it was ready to deploy charging stations, free WiFi and free call services in Batangas evacuation areas.

As part of its disaster preparedness campaign, Globe said its personnel and standby generators are also prepared if needed to keep communications lines up when disaster strikes.

