Globe readies free calls, WiFi and charging stations as Taal emits volcanic smog

A fisherman in Taal Lake casts his net with Taal Volcano in the background on June 15, 2021. Alert Level 2 remains in force around the active volcano. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Tuesday charging stations, free WiFi and free call services are ready to be deployed in Batangas evacuation areas as the Taal Volcano emits volcanic smog.

As part of its disaster preparedness campaign, Globe said its personnel and standby generators are also prepared if needed to keep communications lines up when disaster strikes.

“It is our commitment to assist the local and national government especially during calamities and disasters. Whether through the provision of free calls, texts, charging, and internet connectivity, we are ready with relief assistance for our customers, and the affected communities,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

In 2020, thousand of residents were relocated when the Taal Volcano erupted. As of June 29, Taal remains on Alert Level 2 or with increased unrest.

Volcanic smog can be hazardous to residents near Taal.

Contrary to earlier reports, state seismologists said the haze over Metro Manila is caused by pollution, not volcanic smog.

Globe said it was also cooperating with the Batangas Provincial government in preparing its main evacuation center. The telco said it has earlier handed over essential supplies to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

