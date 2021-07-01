DITO expands to 17 more areas, extends promos

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity has expanded to 17 more areas in the country making its services available to 140 cities nationwide, the telco said on Thursday.
The company said it is also extending its data promo for new subscribers.
“From July 1 to 31, 2021, new and existing subscribers can avail of DITO's 25 GB of high-speed data for 30 days with unlimited texts to all networks, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls, and 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks for only P199,” DITO said.
Another promo lets new users get 10GB of data for P99 valid for 30 days. The promo also includes unlimited DITO to DITO calls, 300 minutes of calls to all mobile networks, and unlimited SMS to all networks, the telco said.
The new areas where DITO services are now available are:
- Gen. Mamerto, Nueva Ecija
- Rizal, Nueva Ecija
- Amadeo, Cavite
- Indang, Cavite
- Mendez, Cavite
- Padre Garcia, Batangas
- Rosario, Batangas
- San Juan, Batangas
- Silay City Negros Occidental
- Balingasag, Misamis Oriental
- Talisayan, Misamis Oriental
- Manticao, Misamis Oriental
- Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental
- Medina, Misamis Oriental
- Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental
- Binuangan, Misamis Oriental
- Balingoan, Misamis Oriental
DITO is owned by a consortium made up of China Telecom and companies owned by Davao-based billionaire Dennis Uy.
