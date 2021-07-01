DITO expands to 17 more areas, extends promos



MANILA - DITO Telecommunity has expanded to 17 more areas in the country making its services available to 140 cities nationwide, the telco said on Thursday.

The company said it is also extending its data promo for new subscribers.

“From July 1 to 31, 2021, new and existing subscribers can avail of DITO's 25 GB of high-speed data for 30 days with unlimited texts to all networks, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls, and 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks for only P199,” DITO said.

Another promo lets new users get 10GB of data for P99 valid for 30 days. The promo also includes unlimited DITO to DITO calls, 300 minutes of calls to all mobile networks, and unlimited SMS to all networks, the telco said.

The new areas where DITO services are now available are:

Gen. Mamerto, Nueva Ecija

Rizal, Nueva Ecija

Amadeo, Cavite

Indang, Cavite

Mendez, Cavite

Padre Garcia, Batangas

Rosario, Batangas

San Juan, Batangas

Silay City Negros Occidental

Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

Talisayan, Misamis Oriental

Manticao, Misamis Oriental

Sugbongcogon, Misamis Oriental

Medina, Misamis Oriental

Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental

Binuangan, Misamis Oriental

Balingoan, Misamis Oriental

DITO is owned by a consortium made up of China Telecom and companies owned by Davao-based billionaire Dennis Uy.

