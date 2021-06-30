SSS unveils 'improved' version of mobile app

MANILA - The Social Security System on Wednesday launched an improved version of its mobile app, which gives members easier access to services, the Department of Finance said Wednesday.

“For the mobile app, the SSS introduced enhanced features to allow for easy navigation and effortless information presentation for its users,” SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.

Updates on membership contribution, application of salary loans, information on benefit claims and online contribution payment services are among those that can be accessed using the improved app, Ignacio said.

The enhanced version also allows members to apply for salary loans and submit maternity notification through the app, the DOF said in a statement.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, who is concurrent ex-officio Chairman of the Social Security Commission earlier called on the SSS to harness digital tools.

Digitalization will also cut overhead costs of the state-run pension fund, Dominguez said.

Ignacio said the app has over 15 million downloads as of May 31, 2021.

The SSS mobile app was first introduced to the public on April 23, 2018.

