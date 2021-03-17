SSS adds BPI as payment gateway in mobile app

MANILA - The Social Security System said Wednesday it has added the Bank of the Philippine Islands as a new payment channel for members to pay their contributions through the SSS mobile app.

Individual members such as Self-employed, Voluntary, and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who have existing BPI accounts can now pay their contributions through the bank, the pension fund said.

“We are glad our payment partners are also integrating their systems with ours to further improve services thru hassle-free and safe transactions,” said SSS President and CEO Aurora Ignacio.

Aside from BPI, SSS members can also pay their contributions through their PayMaya accounts and other online transactions offered by partner-banks and collection partners, the pension fund said.

“We are still exploring more online payment channels to provide convenience to our growing membership base, especially since the community quarantine is restricting movements,” Ignacio said.