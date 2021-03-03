SSS to expand digital services amid surge in online transactions

SSS headquarters. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA – The Social Security System (SSS) is poised to expand its digital services to keep up with a surge in online transactions as well as adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a virtual press briefing, SSS Benefits Administration Division vice president Norma Doctor said they are looking at adding more services to their online platforms for both members and employers.

Currently, 25 services can be accessed on the My.SSS portal which include applications for Calamity Loan, Pension Loan, Retirement Benefit, Unemployment Benefit, and Funeral Claim.

Members can also use the online portal for the submission of Requests for Member Data Change for simple corrections for members; and submission of Sickness Benefit Reimbursement Application for employers.

“We have further plans to include Membership Information Correction this year. Also, Employer Registration, submission of Employment Records, filing of Disability claim, Death and Maternity applications... We plan to implement it this year," Doctor said.

SSS president and CEO Aurora Ignacio said the pandemic pushed them to fast-track the state-managed pension fund's digital transformation initiatives.

Aside from the website, Doctor also shared their plans to further enhance their mobile application.

Based on the agency's latest count, almost 10 million of its members and 500,000 employers have already been registered on its My.SSS platform.

Doctor also said as of last year 75 percent of SSS members have been doing their transactions electronically, a sharp increase from the 35 percent seen in 2019.

The SSS mobile app, which is available on Apple's App Store, Google's Play Store, and Huawei's AppGallery, has already been downloaded over 11 million times.