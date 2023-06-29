P40 minimum wage hike approved in NCR

MANILA (UPDATE) - A P40 hike in the minimum wage in the National Capital Region has been approved, the Department of Labor and Employment announced on Thursday.

The NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board said the wage hike was approved last June 26, DOLE said.

For non-agricultural workers, this means their pay will increase to P610 per day from P570 per day.

Workers in the agriculture sector, and service and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers meanwhile will see their pay rise to P573 per day from P533.

The new rates translate to a 7 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region, and remain above the regional poverty threshold of P452 per day for a family of five, DOLE said.

"These likewise result in a comparable 7 percent increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave (SlL), and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth and Pag-lBlG," it added.

The wage order is to take effect after 15 days from its publication, or on July 16 this year.

DOLE said the hike is expected to directly benefit 1.1 million minimum wage earners in NCR.

"About 1.5 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion," the agency added.

Labor groups have been asking for wage hikes for several months amid elevated inflation which hit a 14-year high in January.

Employers groups however have opposed hiking workers' pay saying small businesses may suffer.

Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno earlier said “all wage increases in all the regions of the country must be significant and be able to address the workers’ pressing needs.”

Senators had earlier been pushing for a P150 across the board wage hike.

RELATED VIDEO