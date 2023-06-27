Toll for NLEX Connector gets 'provisional' regulator approval

The Skyway NLEX Connector road between España and Caloocan on March 29, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Motorists traversing the NLEX Connector from Caloocan to España will soon have to pay toll.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) confirmed they have "provisionally" approved toll rates for the first segment of the 5-kilometer NLEX Connector.

The tollways have yet to receive a notice to collect toll from TRB before they collect fees from the motorists.

The proposed toll for the 5-kilometer elevated expressway for Class 1 vehicles is P86, P215 for Class 2 vehicles, and P302 for Class 3 vehicles.

"Binigyan po sila (NLEX) ng pagkakataon through toll na marecover nila ang kanilang investment base na rin po sa terms of reference.

So ito pong section na natapos from segment 1, nakasaad po sa kasunduan na pwede sila maningil basta substantially completed and safe for commercial operations. Yan po ang naging basehan yung kasunduan at pag-compute ng toll," TRB spokesperson Julius Corpus said.

Traversing the first segment of NLEX Connector has been free of charge since it opened to the public on March 29.

The NLEX Connector Caloocan-España section bridges Circumferential Road 3 (C-3), Caloocan, and España. It is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Manila, particularly on España Boulevard, Abad Santos Avenue, Rizal Avenue, and Lacson Avenue by diverting trucks and other vehicles from major roads.

The NLEX Connector Caloocan – España Section has two wide lanes per direction and entry and exit ramps at C3 Road and España.

The bridge has cut travel time between Manila and Caloocan to 5 to 10 minutes instead of 30 minutes. The connector road will also be the first expressway to be barrier-less.

The TRB, however, said they had yet to divulge when they would issue the final authorization to collect toll to NLEX for the connector.

"Hindi naman po natin bibiglain itong mga gumagamit (ng NLEX Connector). Bibigyan natin ng sapat na pagkakaton na alamin kung pumasok sila dyan ay kailangan nakahanda na sila makabayad ng toll… Hindi naman po siguro masyadong magiging matagal yung mabigyan ng pagkakataon yung ating investor na makapagsimula nang maningil at makapagbayad na rin ng mga gastusin," Corpus said.

"Sa ngayon they are spending money while it is being used for free. Pinaghirapan din po nila yan at mine-maintain din nila alinsunod na kasunduan na to make sure na safe yung travel at comfortable na ride ay ibigay sa mga motoristang gumagamit," he added.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).