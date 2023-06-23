Wilcon Depot bags award for digital initiatives

MANILA — Wilcon Depot said its digital initiatives bagged recognition at the recently concluded Retail Asia Awards as it continues to strengthen its digital solutions to cater to the changing landscape.

Wilcon Depot received the Digital Initiatives of the Year–Philippines from Retail Asia last June 15, 2023.

The home improvement and construction supply retailer has a "Wilcon VR Store Experience" where customers can do "interactive" shopping via a 360° VR experiential tour that showcases products using VR headsets.

"The Wilcon VR Store Experience is a fulfillment of its commitment to providing a world-class shopping experience for every Filipino homeowner and builder around the globe," it said.

Wilcon Depot said the award recognized its outstanding efforts in implementing innovative digital initiatives that enabled the company to enhance customer service, boost its online presence and expand its market reach.

Customers can get an overview of the technology a wilcon.com.ph/vrstoreexperience.

"As a trusted building partner, Wilcon Depot continues to push boundaries by incorporating such digital initiatives and providing its customers with an exceptional shopping experience in-store or online," it added.

Wilcon, which currently has 86 stores nationwide, offers products for home building and improvement. Customers can shop at any of its stores or online.