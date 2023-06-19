Wilcon Depot likely to hit 100-store network goal ahead of target: officials

MANILA — Wilcon Depot said Monday it is on track to meet its goal of reaching a 100-store network ahead of its target in 2025 with its planned opening of 10 more stores this year.

With the new stores planned, Wilcon could end the year with a 95-store portfolio and exceed its 100-goal store target by 2024, Wilcon EVP and COO Rosemarie Bosch Ong said in a briefing.

"We continue to build more stores, we might end up with 95 stores for the year-end, so it's still on track, you know we're still in expansion mode," Ong said.

Among the areas where they plan to open this year include Sta. Maria in Bulacan, Naic and Pala-Pala in Cavite, Morong in Rizal, Iligan City, Tuy in Batangas, Valencia in Bukidnon, in Koronadal and in Bacolod, Wilcon Depot said.

Vice President for Investor Relations Jean Alger said some P3.8 billion were allocated for expansions.

Wilcon Depot remains optimistic in terms of sales but they expect a bit more muted topline this year due to the high base last year and upfront expenses to fund its expansion plans.

Wilcon Depot also said it is strengthening its small format concept with the rebrand of Wilcon Home Essentials to "Do It Wilcon." DIW caters to small renovations and basic construction requirements, it said.